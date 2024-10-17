Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVS Health, Bank of New York Mellon and Banco Santander Brasil

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/21/24, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK), and Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 11/1/24, Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 11/1/24, and Banco Santander Brasil SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0463 on 11/18/24. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $65.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 10/21/24. Similarly, investors should look for BK to open 0.61% lower in price and for BSBR to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVS, BK, and BSBR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



Bank of New York Mellon Corp (Symbol: BK):



Banco Santander Brasil SA (Symbol: BSBR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.09% for CVS Health Corporation, 2.43% for Bank of New York Mellon Corp, and 3.60% for Banco Santander Brasil SA.

In Thursday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently trading flat, Bank of New York Mellon Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Banco Santander Brasil SA shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

