Ex-Dividend Reminder: CVS Health, Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/22/25, CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Symbol: THQ), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.665 on 5/1/25, Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.18 on 4/30/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 4/30/25. As a percentage of CVS's recent stock price of $67.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of CVS Health Corporation to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when CVS shares open for trading on 4/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for THQ to open 0.95% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CVS, THQ, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Symbol: THQ):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.95% for CVS Health Corporation, 11.42% for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund, and 6.38% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Monday trading, CVS Health Corporation shares are currently off about 1.8%, Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund shares are off about 0.9%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

