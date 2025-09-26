Ex-Dividend Reminder: Curbline Properties, ZTO Express and FirstService

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Curbline Properties Corp (Symbol: CURB), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO), and FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Curbline Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 10/21/25, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 10/31/25, and FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 10/7/25. As a percentage of CURB's recent stock price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Curbline Properties Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when CURB shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for ZTO to open 1.56% lower in price and for FSV to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CURB, ZTO, and FSV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Curbline Properties Corp (Symbol: CURB):



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (Symbol: ZTO):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Curbline Properties Corp, 3.12% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, and 0.58% for FirstService Corp.

In Friday trading, Curbline Properties Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and FirstService Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

