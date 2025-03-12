Ex-Dividend Reminder: Curbline Properties, Allegion and International Seaways

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Curbline Properties Corp (Symbol: CURB), Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), and International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Curbline Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/8/25, Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 3/31/25, and International Seaways Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of CURB's recent stock price of $24.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Curbline Properties Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CURB shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALLE to open 0.40% lower in price and for INSW to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CURB, ALLE, and INSW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Curbline Properties Corp (Symbol: CURB):



Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):



International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.64% for Curbline Properties Corp, 1.62% for Allegion plc, and 1.46% for International Seaways Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Curbline Properties Corp shares are currently up about 3.7%, Allegion plc shares are down about 4.8%, and International Seaways Inc shares are down about 2.1% on the day.

