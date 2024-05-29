Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Evercore and Cboe Global Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/24, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 6/14/24, Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 6/14/24, and Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 6/14/24. As a percentage of CFR's recent stock price of $101.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when CFR shares open for trading on 5/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for EVR to open 0.40% lower in price and for CBOE to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CFR, EVR, and CBOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.63% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., 1.58% for Evercore Inc Class A, and 1.23% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Evercore Inc Class A shares are down about 1.2%, and Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

