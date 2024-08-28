Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Ellington Financial and RLI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 9/13/24, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 9/25/24, and RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of CFR's recent stock price of $110.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when CFR shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 0.99% lower in price and for RLI to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CFR, EFC, and RLI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., 11.83% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 0.77% for RLI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are trading flat, and RLI Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

