Ex-Dividend Reminder: CTS Corp, Curtiss-Wright Corp. and Ferguson Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/25, CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW), and Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/24/25, Curtiss-Wright Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/10/25, and Ferguson Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.83 on 11/7/25. As a percentage of CTS's recent stock price of $41.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of CTS Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when CTS shares open for trading on 9/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for CW to open 0.05% lower in price and for FERG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTS, CW, and FERG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW):



Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for CTS Corp, 0.19% for Curtiss-Wright Corp., and 1.42% for Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

In Wednesday trading, CTS Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are trading flat, and Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

