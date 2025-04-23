Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSW Industrials, nVent Electric and Kaiser Aluminum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/25, CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI), nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), and Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSW Industrials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/9/25, nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 5/9/25, and Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 5/15/25. As a percentage of CSWI's recent stock price of $298.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of CSW Industrials Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when CSWI shares open for trading on 4/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for NVT to open 0.40% lower in price and for KALU to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSWI, NVT, and KALU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSW Industrials Inc (Symbol: CSWI):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (Symbol: KALU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.36% for CSW Industrials Inc, 1.59% for nVent Electric PLC, and 5.50% for Kaiser Aluminum Corp..

In Wednesday trading, CSW Industrials Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 4%, and Kaiser Aluminum Corp. shares are up about 4.3% on the day.

