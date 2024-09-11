Ex-Dividend Reminder: CSG Systems International, Motorola Solutions and Wesco International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/27/24, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 10/15/24, and Wesco International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4125 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of CSGS's recent stock price of $45.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of CSG Systems International Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when CSGS shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.22% lower in price and for WCC to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CSGS, MSI, and WCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for CSG Systems International Inc., 0.89% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 1.08% for Wesco International, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Wesco International, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

