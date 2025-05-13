Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Holdings, HF Sinclair and Viper Energy

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), and Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crown Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 5/29/25, HF Sinclair Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/3/25, and Viper Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of CCK's recent stock price of $97.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Crown Holdings Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when CCK shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for DINO to open 1.41% lower in price and for VNOM to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CCK, DINO, and VNOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK):

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO):

Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Crown Holdings Inc, 5.65% for HF Sinclair Corp, and 2.56% for Viper Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, HF Sinclair Corp shares are up about 3.8%, and Viper Energy Inc shares are up about 4% on the day.



