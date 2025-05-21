Ex-Dividend Reminder: CRH, MMM and U.S. Physical Therapy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, CRH plc (Symbol: CRH), 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CRH plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 6/25/25, 3M Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 6/12/25, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 6/13/25. As a percentage of CRH's recent stock price of $96.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of CRH plc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CRH shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for MMM to open 0.47% lower in price and for USPH to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRH, MMM, and USPH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



3M Co (Symbol: MMM):



U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.53% for CRH plc, 1.89% for 3M Co, and 2.27% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, CRH plc shares are currently down about 2%, 3M Co shares are trading flat, and U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

