Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crescent Energy, Chevron and Permian Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), and Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crescent Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/3/24, Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 9/10/24, and Permian Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/27/24. As a percentage of CRGY's recent stock price of $11.24, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of Crescent Energy Co to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when CRGY shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for CVX to open 1.13% lower in price and for PR to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRGY, CVX, and PR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



Permian Resources Corp (Symbol: PR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.27% for Crescent Energy Co, 4.51% for Chevron Corporation, and 4.09% for Permian Resources Corp.

In Thursday trading, Crescent Energy Co shares are currently up about 0.6%, Chevron Corporation shares are up about 0.4%, and Permian Resources Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling

 ETB YTD Return

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DOGS



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.