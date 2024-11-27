Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Interface and Hubbell

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Crane Co (Symbol: CR), Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE), and Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 12/11/24, Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/13/24, and Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 12/16/24. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $184.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Crane Co to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TILE to open 0.04% lower in price and for HUBB to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, TILE, and HUBB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Crane Co, 0.15% for Interface Inc., and 1.15% for Hubbell Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Crane Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Interface Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Hubbell Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of GSAX

 META YTD Return

 Funds Holding YONG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.