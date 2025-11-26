Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crane, Huntington Ingalls Industries and Interface

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Crane Co (Symbol: CR), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), and Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/10/25, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.38 on 12/12/25, and Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of CR's recent stock price of $182.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Crane Co to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CR shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for HII to open 0.44% lower in price and for TILE to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CR, HII, and TILE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII):



Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.50% for Crane Co, 1.75% for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., and 0.29% for Interface Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Crane Co shares are currently up about 2.2%, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Interface Inc. shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 The Ten Best ETF Performers

 HLF Average Annual Return

 CLLS Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.