Ex-Dividend Reminder: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Williams Sonoma and GE HealthCare Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/24, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL), Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/6/24, Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 8/23/24, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/15/24. As a percentage of CBRL's recent stock price of $44.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when CBRL shares open for trading on 7/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for WSM to open 0.35% lower in price and for GEHC to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CBRL, WSM, and GEHC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, 1.40% for Williams Sonoma Inc, and 0.15% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are currently up about 5.5%, Williams Sonoma Inc shares are up about 5.2%, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

