Ex-Dividend Reminder: CRA International, Star Bulk Carriers and Carpenter Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/27/24, CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI), Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CRA International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 9/13/24, Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/6/24, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/5/24. As a percentage of CRAI's recent stock price of $160.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of CRA International Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when CRAI shares open for trading on 8/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBLK to open 3.30% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRAI, SBLK, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CRA International Inc (Symbol: CRAI):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for CRA International Inc, 13.20% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp, and 0.56% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Friday trading, CRA International Inc shares are currently down about 1.2%, Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are off about 0.8%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FTII shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of MKTO

 Institutional Holders of XDTE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.