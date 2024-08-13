Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coterra Energy, Chesapeake Energy and PBF Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK), and PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coterra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/29/24, Chesapeake Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 9/5/24, and PBF Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/29/24. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $24.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for CHK to open 0.78% lower in price and for PBF to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTRA, CHK, and PBF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA):



Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK):



PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for Coterra Energy Inc, 3.13% for Chesapeake Energy Corp., and 2.67% for PBF Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and PBF Energy Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

