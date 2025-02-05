News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, FirstEnergy and American Water Works

February 05, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/25, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 2/21/25, FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 3/1/25, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 3/4/25. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $1021.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 2/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for FE to open 1.06% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for COST, FE, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):

COST+Dividend+History+Chart

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):

FE+Dividend+History+Chart

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):

AWK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.45% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 4.26% for FirstEnergy Corp, and 2.47% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, FirstEnergy Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

