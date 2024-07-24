Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costco Wholesale, Albertsons Companies and PNM Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/26/24, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), and PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costco Wholesale Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.16 on 8/9/24, Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 8/9/24, and PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 8/9/24. As a percentage of COST's recent stock price of $852.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Costco Wholesale Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when COST shares open for trading on 7/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for ACI to open 0.59% lower in price and for PNM to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COST, ACI, and PNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST):



Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Costco Wholesale Corp, 2.38% for Albertsons Companies Inc, and 3.86% for PNM Resources Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Costco Wholesale Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and PNM Resources Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

