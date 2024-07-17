Ex-Dividend Reminder: Costamare, Pentair and nVent Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/19/24, Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE), Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR), and nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Costamare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 8/6/24, Pentair PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/2/24, and nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 8/2/24. As a percentage of CMRE's recent stock price of $15.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Costamare Inc to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when CMRE shares open for trading on 7/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for PNR to open 0.28% lower in price and for NVT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMRE, PNR, and NVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE):



Pentair PLC (Symbol: PNR):



nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.97% for Costamare Inc, 1.10% for Pentair PLC, and 0.94% for nVent Electric PLC.

In Wednesday trading, Costamare Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Pentair PLC shares are up about 4%, and nVent Electric PLC shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

