Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corteva, UFP Industries and CVR Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), and CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corteva Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/16/26, UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/16/26, and CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/9/26. As a percentage of CTVA's recent stock price of $77.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Corteva Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when CTVA shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for UFPI to open 0.34% lower in price and for UAN to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTVA, UFPI, and UAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA):



UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Corteva Inc, 1.38% for UFP Industries Inc, and 1.48% for CVR Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, Corteva Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, UFP Industries Inc shares are down about 3.8%, and CVR Partners LP shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

