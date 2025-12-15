Markets
CRBG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Corebridge Financial, F&G Annuities & Life and Cannae Holdings

December 15, 2025 — 10:17 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/25, Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG), F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG), and Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Corebridge Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/31/25, F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/31/25, and Cannae Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of CRBG's recent stock price of $31.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Corebridge Financial Inc to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when CRBG shares open for trading on 12/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for FG to open 0.73% lower in price and for CNNE to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRBG, FG, and CNNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Corebridge Financial Inc (Symbol: CRBG):

CRBG+Dividend+History+Chart

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):

FG+Dividend+History+Chart

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE):

CNNE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.04% for Corebridge Financial Inc, 2.90% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc, and 3.56% for Cannae Holdings Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Corebridge Financial Inc shares are currently off about 0.4%, F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Cannae Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheapest Stocks Right Now
 Institutional Holders of PYX
 NFLX Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheapest Stocks Right Now-> Institutional Holders of PYX-> NFLX Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRBG
FG
CNNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.