Ex-Dividend Reminder: Core Natural Resources, UFP Industries and Tronox Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR), UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI), and Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Core Natural Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/17/25, UFP Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/17/25, and Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/4/25. As a percentage of CNR's recent stock price of $75.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Core Natural Resources Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CNR shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for UFPI to open 0.32% lower in price and for TROX to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNR, UFPI, and TROX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR):



UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI):



Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Core Natural Resources Inc, 1.29% for UFP Industries Inc, and 6.29% for Tronox Holdings PLC.

In Thursday trading, Core Natural Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, UFP Industries Inc shares are off about 1%, and Tronox Holdings PLC shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

