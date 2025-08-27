Ex-Dividend Reminder: Core Natural Resources, Stepan and TransAlta

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR), Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), and TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Core Natural Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/15/25, Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 9/15/25, and TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of CNR's recent stock price of $73.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Core Natural Resources Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when CNR shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for SCL to open 0.76% lower in price and for TAC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNR, SCL, and TAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR):



Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Core Natural Resources Inc, 3.04% for Stepan Co., and 2.12% for TransAlta Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Core Natural Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Stepan Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and TransAlta Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

