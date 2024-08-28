Ex-Dividend Reminder: Copa Holdings, Crane and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA), Crane Co (Symbol: CR), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Copa Holdings S.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.61 on 9/13/24, Crane Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 9/11/24, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of CPA's recent stock price of $91.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of Copa Holdings S.A. to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when CPA shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CR to open 0.13% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CPA, CR, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Copa Holdings S.A. (Symbol: CPA):



Crane Co (Symbol: CR):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.06% for Copa Holdings S.A., 0.53% for Crane Co, and 2.63% for Corning Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Copa Holdings S.A. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Crane Co shares are down about 0.3%, and Corning Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Yield Charts

 RWC Videos

 TFPN Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.