Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Energy, Duke Energy and Black Hills

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3878 on 6/6/25, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.045 on 6/16/25, and Black Hills Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.676 on 6/1/25. As a percentage of CEG's recent stock price of $291.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Constellation Energy Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when CEG shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 0.92% lower in price and for BKH to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEG, DUK, and BKH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG):



Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK):



Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.53% for Constellation Energy Corp, 3.70% for Duke Energy Corp, and 4.68% for Black Hills Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Constellation Energy Corp shares are currently up about 2.2%, Duke Energy Corp shares are down about 2.4%, and Black Hills Corporation shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

