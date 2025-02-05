Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, Horton and SiriusXM Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/25, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), and SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 2/21/25, Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 2/14/25, and SiriusXM Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 2/25/25. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $172.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 2/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for DHI to open 0.29% lower in price and for SIRI to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, DHI, and SIRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.34% for Constellation Brands Inc, 1.14% for Horton Inc, and 4.39% for SiriusXM Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently down about 1%, Horton Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and SiriusXM Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

