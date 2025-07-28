Ex-Dividend Reminder: Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands and West Pharmaceutical Services

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/30/25, Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 8/14/25, Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 8/28/25, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/6/25. As a percentage of STZ's recent stock price of $175.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Constellation Brands Inc to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when STZ shares open for trading on 7/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for CAG to open 1.82% lower in price and for WST to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for STZ, CAG, and WST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):

STZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):

CAG+Dividend+History+Chart

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):

WST+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.32% for Constellation Brands Inc, 7.29% for Conagra Brands Inc, and 0.32% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc..

In Monday trading, Constellation Brands Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Conagra Brands Inc shares are down about 0.5%, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are down about 5.6% on the day.

