Ex-Dividend Reminder: Consolidated Edison, Marketaxess Holdings and Assured Guaranty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/25, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX), and Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 12/15/25, Marketaxess Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 12/3/25, and Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/3/25. As a percentage of ED's recent stock price of $101.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Consolidated Edison Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when ED shares open for trading on 11/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for MKTX to open 0.43% lower in price and for AGO to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ED, MKTX, and AGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.34% for Consolidated Edison Inc, 1.74% for Marketaxess Holdings Inc, and 1.55% for Assured Guaranty Ltd.

In Monday trading, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Marketaxess Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

