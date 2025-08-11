Ex-Dividend Reminder: Consolidated Edison, Entergy and Select Medical Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/25, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 9/15/25, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/2/25, and Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of ED's recent stock price of $104.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Consolidated Edison Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when ED shares open for trading on 8/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.66% lower in price and for SEM to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ED, ETR, and SEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Consolidated Edison Inc, 2.65% for Entergy Corp, and 2.07% for Select Medical Holdings Corp.

In Monday trading, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Entergy Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

