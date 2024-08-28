Ex-Dividend Reminder: CONSOL Energy, Pactiv Evergreen and Agnico Eagle Mines

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE), and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CONSOL Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/13/24, Pactiv Evergreen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/13/24, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/16/24. As a percentage of CEIX's recent stock price of $96.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of CONSOL Energy Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when CEIX shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for PTVE to open 0.87% lower in price and for AEM to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CEIX, PTVE, and AEM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX):



Pactiv Evergreen Inc (Symbol: PTVE):



Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (Symbol: AEM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for CONSOL Energy Inc, 3.48% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc, and 1.94% for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, CONSOL Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, Pactiv Evergreen Inc shares are off about 2%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

