Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConnectOne Bancorp, Origin Bancorp and Arbor Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), and Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/1/25, Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/28/25, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of CNOB's recent stock price of $24.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when CNOB shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for OBK to open 0.42% lower in price and for ABR to open 3.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNOB, OBK, and ABR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK):



Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.93% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, 1.69% for Origin Bancorp Inc, and 12.96% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

