Ex-Dividend Reminder: ConnectOne Bancorp, Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB), Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB), and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/2/25, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/29/25, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of CNOB's recent stock price of $24.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when CNOB shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BHLB to open 0.68% lower in price and for ZION to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNOB, BHLB, and ZION, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BHLB):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, 2.71% for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, and 3.48% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A..

In Tuesday trading, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 2.6%, Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc shares are up about 4%, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 6.3% on the day.

