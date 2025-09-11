Ex-Dividend Reminder: CONMED, Community Trust Bancorp and RenaissanceRe Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. CONMED Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/3/25, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 10/1/25, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of CNMD's recent stock price of $52.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of CONMED Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when CNMD shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for CTBI to open 0.92% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CNMD, CTBI, and RNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD):



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI):



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for CONMED Corp, 3.69% for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., and 0.67% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd..

In Thursday trading, CONMED Corp shares are currently down about 2.2%, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

