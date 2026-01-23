Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Metropolitan Bank Holding and Greenbrier Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/26, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB), and Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/26/26, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/6/26, and Greenbrier Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 2/17/26. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $17.47, this dividend works out to approximately 2.00%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 2.00% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 1/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for MCB to open 0.21% lower in price and for GBX to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, MCB, and GBX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB):



Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.01% for Conagra Brands Inc, 0.84% for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, and 2.52% for Greenbrier Companies Inc.

In Friday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp shares are up about 4.7%, and Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

