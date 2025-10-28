Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands and Bank of Montreal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/25, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/26/25, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 11/13/25, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 10/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.74% lower in price and for BMO to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, STZ, and BMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.57% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.96% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 5.12% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec).

In Tuesday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

