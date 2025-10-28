Markets
CAG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Conagra Brands, Constellation Brands and Bank of Montreal

October 28, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/25, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/26/25, Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 11/13/25, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 11/26/25. As a percentage of CAG's recent stock price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.89%, so look for shares of Conagra Brands Inc to trade 1.89% lower — all else being equal — when CAG shares open for trading on 10/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for STZ to open 0.74% lower in price and for BMO to open 1.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CAG, STZ, and BMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):

CAG+Dividend+History+Chart

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):

STZ+Dividend+History+Chart

Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):

BMO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.57% for Conagra Brands Inc, 2.96% for Constellation Brands Inc, and 5.12% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec).

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Conagra Brands Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Constellation Brands Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FERG Dividend Growth Rate
 NMBL Insider Buying
 UPBD YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FERG Dividend Growth Rate-> NMBL Insider Buying-> UPBD YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAG
STZ
BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.