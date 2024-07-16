News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Compass Diversified, Graham Holdings and Zoetis

July 16, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/18/24, Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), and Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 7/25/24, Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.72 on 8/8/24, and Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.432 on 9/4/24. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $23.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 7/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for GHC to open 0.23% lower in price and for ZTS to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CODI, GHC, and ZTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI):

CODI+Dividend+History+Chart

Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):

GHC+Dividend+History+Chart

Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):

ZTS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for Compass Diversified, 0.92% for Graham Holdings Co., and 0.97% for Zoetis Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Compass Diversified shares are currently up about 1.6%, Graham Holdings Co. shares are up about 1.7%, and Zoetis Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

