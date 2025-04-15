Ex-Dividend Reminder: Compass Diversified, Graham Holdings and Williams Sonoma

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/17/25, Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI), Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC), and Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Compass Diversified will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/24/25, Graham Holdings Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 5/8/25, and Williams Sonoma Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 5/24/25. As a percentage of CODI's recent stock price of $16.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of Compass Diversified to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when CODI shares open for trading on 4/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for GHC to open 0.20% lower in price and for WSM to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CODI, GHC, and WSM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI):



Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC):



Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.96% for Compass Diversified, 0.79% for Graham Holdings Co., and 1.82% for Williams Sonoma Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Compass Diversified shares are currently up about 1.1%, Graham Holdings Co. shares are up about 0.6%, and Williams Sonoma Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 10 Components Hedge Funds Are Selling

 SHBI market cap history

 CVIIU Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.