Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Trust Bancorp, First Horizon and Chubb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI), First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 7/1/25, First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 7/1/25, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 7/3/25. As a percentage of CTBI's recent stock price of $52.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when CTBI shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for FHN to open 0.74% lower in price and for CB to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CTBI, FHN, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI):



First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.57% for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., 2.96% for First Horizon Corp, and 1.36% for Chubb Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, First Horizon Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Chubb Ltd shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

