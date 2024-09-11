Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Financial System, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida and Gaming & Leisure Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU), Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF), and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Financial System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 10/10/24, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/30/24, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of CBU's recent stock price of $57.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Community Financial System Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when CBU shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for SBCF to open 0.68% lower in price and for GLPI to open 1.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBU, SBCF, and GLPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (Symbol: SBCF):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Community Financial System Inc, 2.71% for Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida, and 5.81% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Community Financial System Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida shares are up about 0.1%, and Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

