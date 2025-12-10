Ex-Dividend Reminder: Community Financial System, Hanover Insurance Group and CME Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU), Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG), and CME Group (Symbol: CME) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Community Financial System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 1/12/26, Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 12/26/25, and CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/30/25. As a percentage of CBU's recent stock price of $58.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Community Financial System Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when CBU shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for THG to open 0.53% lower in price and for CME to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CBU, THG, and CME, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.21% for Community Financial System Inc, 2.12% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc, and 1.85% for CME Group.

In Wednesday trading, Community Financial System Inc shares are currently off about 1.3%, Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and CME Group shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

