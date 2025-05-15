Ex-Dividend Reminder: Commerzbank, Icahn Enterprises and Allison Transmission Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF), Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP), and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Commerzbank A G will pay its annual dividend of $0.65 on 5/20/25, Icahn Enterprises LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/25/25, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of CRZBF's recent stock price of $29.50, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Commerzbank A G to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when CRZBF shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for IEP to open 5.22% lower in price and for ALSN to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CRZBF, IEP, and ALSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Commerzbank A G (Symbol: CRZBF):



Icahn Enterprises LP (Symbol: IEP):



Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Commerzbank A G, 20.90% for Icahn Enterprises LP, and 1.03% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Commerzbank A G shares are currently up about 4.1%, Icahn Enterprises LP shares are up about 4.1%, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

