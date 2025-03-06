Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comfort Systems USA, Astec Industries and General Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/21/25, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/31/25, and General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/25/25. As a percentage of FIX's recent stock price of $348.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when FIX shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.37% lower in price and for GE to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIX, ASTE, and GE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE):



General Electric Co (Symbol: GE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, 1.46% for Astec Industries, Inc., and 0.71% for General Electric Co.

In Thursday trading, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently up about 2.8%, Astec Industries, Inc. shares are up about 4.2%, and General Electric Co shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

