Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comerica, CBL & Associates Properties and Hanover Insurance Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL), and Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/1/24, CBL & Associates Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/30/24, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of CMA's recent stock price of $57.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Comerica, Inc. to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when CMA shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for CBL to open 1.56% lower in price and for THG to open 0.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMA, CBL, and THG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):



CBL & Associates Properties Inc (Symbol: CBL):



Hanover Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: THG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.95% for Comerica, Inc., 6.23% for CBL & Associates Properties Inc, and 2.33% for Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Comerica, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.5%, CBL & Associates Properties Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Hanover Insurance Group Inc shares are off about 1% on the day.

