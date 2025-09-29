Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comcast, Choice Hotels International and Sempra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/25, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/22/25, Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 10/16/25, and Sempra will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.645 on 10/15/25. As a percentage of CMCSA's recent stock price of $31.71, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Comcast Corp to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when CMCSA shares open for trading on 10/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for CHH to open 0.26% lower in price and for SRE to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCSA, CHH, and SRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



Sempra (Symbol: SRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.16% for Comcast Corp, 1.05% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., and 2.91% for Sempra.

In Monday trading, Comcast Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Sempra shares are up about 2.4% on the day.

