Ex-Dividend Reminder: Comcast, Brixmor Property Group and Bank of Nova Scotia

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/24, Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 10/23/24, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 10/15/24, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 10/29/24. As a percentage of CMCSA's recent stock price of $41.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Comcast Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when CMCSA shares open for trading on 10/2/24. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 0.99% lower in price and for BNS to open 1.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCSA, BRX, and BNS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX):



Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Comcast Corp, 3.98% for Brixmor Property Group Inc, and 7.79% for Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax.

In Monday trading, Comcast Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

