Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon, Parker Hannifin and J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/18/24, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.63 on 12/6/24, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $33.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when CMCO shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.25% lower in price and for JBHT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCO, PH, and JBHT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Columbus McKinnon Corp., 1.00% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 0.93% for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently up about 7%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are up about 2.4%, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GEC

 LYB Stock Predictions

 DSGX Price Target



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.