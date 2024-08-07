Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbus McKinnon, Heidrick & Struggles International and Visa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/9/24, Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII), and Visa Inc (Symbol: V) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/19/24, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/22/24, and Visa Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of CMCO's recent stock price of $33.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when CMCO shares open for trading on 8/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for HSII to open 0.41% lower in price and for V to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Visa Inc (Symbol: V) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for CMCO, HSII, and V, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Columbus McKinnon Corp., 1.63% for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., and 0.81% for Visa Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Visa Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

