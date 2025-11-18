Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Sportswear, Somnigroup International and Marriott International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI), and Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/4/25, Somnigroup International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/4/25, and Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of COLM's recent stock price of $51.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when COLM shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for SGI to open 0.17% lower in price and for MAR to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLM, SGI, and MAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI):



Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Columbia Sportswear Co., 0.70% for Somnigroup International Inc, and 0.95% for Marriott International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently down about 4.2%, Somnigroup International Inc shares are off about 2.6%, and Marriott International, Inc. shares are down about 1% on the day.

