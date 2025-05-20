Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Sportswear, Somnigroup International and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/25, Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/5/25, Somnigroup International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/5/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of COLM's recent stock price of $65.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when COLM shares open for trading on 5/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for SGI to open 0.23% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLM, SGI, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):



Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Columbia Sportswear Co., 0.91% for Somnigroup International Inc, and 6.31% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Somnigroup International Inc shares are off about 1%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

