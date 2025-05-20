Markets
COLM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Columbia Sportswear, Somnigroup International and LTC Properties

May 20, 2025 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/25, Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Columbia Sportswear Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/5/25, Somnigroup International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/5/25, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of COLM's recent stock price of $65.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when COLM shares open for trading on 5/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for SGI to open 0.23% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLM, SGI, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM):

COLM+Dividend+History+Chart

Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI):

SGI+Dividend+History+Chart

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Columbia Sportswear Co., 0.91% for Somnigroup International Inc, and 6.31% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently down about 1.4%, Somnigroup International Inc shares are off about 1%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Dividend Yield
 Institutional Holders of LDRT
 DMTX Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Yield-> Institutional Holders of LDRT-> DMTX Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COLM
SGI
LTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.